THIS Chinese New Year, foodpanda brings the joy and prosperity with instant fortune through a variety of special promotions, vouchers and discounts whether you’re looking for a meal for the family or your last-minute festive necessities.

Speaking about foodpanda’s Chinese New Year initiatives, Sayantan Das, managing director, foodpanda, said, “We know that this year’s celebrations will be different due to the on-going pandemic but at foodpanda we are committed to helping Malaysians adapt to this new normal and celebrate as best as they can. We believe our efforts this festive season will not only help bring joy but also connect more Malaysians during this time.”

“Whether it is special savings on pick-up orders, limited edition food options, festive foodpanda shop promotions with our partners or free goodies, foodpanda is happy to be unleashing joy in a variety of ways that would be relevant and meaningfully impact Malaysians from all walks of life,” added Sayantan.

For further details on foodpanda’s Chinese New Year promotions visit https://www.foodpanda.my/contents/deals