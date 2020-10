COWAY Malaysia is organising a month-long Coway Run 2020: Change The Game event this November. Poised to be one of the most exciting virtual runs this year, participants from across the country will be able to join anywhere and anytime from Nov 1 to 29.

Any Malaysian citizen or resident in the country (aged 16 and above) can participate in the non-timed 40km run, which involves a ‘level-up’ gaming experience where runners can collect achievement badges when they complete significant milestones throughout the stipulated run period − Level 1 (first 3km), Level 2 (10km), Level 3 (20km) and Level 4 (40km).

The fun Coway Run 2020 will also include the weekly Sunday Boss Fight rounds from 7am to 11am − offering runners who clock in a minimum of 1km during the allotted time frame the opportunity to vie for attractive weekly prizes.

Participants are also required to sync their running or fitness app to their VRace by Sportheroes account, a purpose-built e-platform which allows participants to record the distance covered within the virtual run.

The Coway Run 2020 is also tied to a notable charitable cause − RM10 from each ticket purchased will be channelled to Coway’s Happy Water Project, which funds initiatives to provide clean water and promote good hygiene practices amongst Orang Asli communities nationwide.

So, get fitter and healthier while contributing towards a noble mission!

Burn the calories with family and friends by purchasing the special group packages starting from RM35 per head. Register online (before Nov 29) at www.eventbrite.sg/e/coway-run-2020-change-the-game-virtual-run-tickets or for more information, visit www.cowayrun.com.my.