THE Federation of Hokkien Association of Malaysia recently held a Chinese New Year open house in Shah Alam which was attended by Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari and members of the association.

In his speech, the federation’s president Tan Sri Lim Hock San spoke about the wealth and resources that are abundant in Selangor, along with the necessity to adequately capitalise on the state’s potential.

“[Shari] is a young mentri besar with calibre, and we believe the state of Selangor will progress under his leadership,” he said.

Lim proceeded to speak on how trips were made to the association’s many branches, as he expounded on the ideas and wishes expressed by its members.

He said among the suggestions was to implement measures to attract investors, which would subsequently lead to more employment opportunities in the state, especially for the B40 income group.

“We also suggest listening to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) regardless of their race, as NGOs are groups that help the country to train the next generation indirectly,” he said.