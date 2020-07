IN COMPLIANCE with Malaysia’s recovery movement control order (RMCO) until Aug 31, Sunway Putra Hotel Kuala Lumpur has implemented numerous ‘new normal’ Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), providing added assurance, comfort and peace of mind for all guests and staff.

Like the rest of Sunway Hotels & Resorts in Malaysia, Cambodia and Vietnam, Sunway Putra Hotel has implemented ‘new norms’ best practices and policies, enhancing its hygiene practices and protocols to combat the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Sunway Safe Stay programme incorporates five pillars of safety and hygiene comprising over 30 protocols of heightened cleaning practices, assurance and well-being standards.

Sunway Putra Hotel has also introduced numerous room packages / deals and included new benefits and privileges like waiving cancellation fees for future room bookings, complimentary upgrade to a higher floor and introduced a 24-hour FlexiStay; providing guests with that added flexibility as interstate travel in Malaysia begins.