HARI RAYA was made extra special for a select few due to the recently concluded MR. D.I.Y. x MyDebit Je contest, that saw lorry driver Mohd Khairi Khamis winning the highly coveted Grand Prize, a brand new Honda HR-V 1.8L E.

Held in collaboration with MyDebit, the contest was open to all MR. D.I.Y., MR. TOY and MR. DOLLAR customers nationwide from Nov 1 to Dec 31, as customers only had to make a minimum purchase of RM30 in a single receipt with a MyDebit ATM card, scanning a QR code, and answering a simple question.

Additionally, 358 other lucky customers also celebrated the festive season by walking away with prizes worth over RM250,000 by shopping at MR. D.I.Y. Group of stores (MR. D.I.Y., MR.TOY, MR. DOLLAR) nationwide.

Among them, the three First Prize winners each won a Yamaha Y15ZR. Meanwhile, the five Second Prize winners received an iPhone 12 Pro Max 128 GB each.

For the ten winners of the Third Prize, a Samsung 50” 4K Smart UHD television was added to their respective homes. Topping everything off, 340 lucky shoppers were each awarded a Consolation Prize of RM200 in cash vouchers to shop for their favourite items at MR. D.I.Y. stores.

“We pride ourselves in offering a wide range of quality products at ‘Always Low Prices’, for customers from all walks of life. As a homegrown retailer, we run these contests to express our gratitude to all Malaysians, for the unwavering support demonstrated over the years,” said MR D.I.Y. Group Marketing Vice President Andy Chin.

“With its simple mechanics and fantastic prizes, our contests have proved to be tremendously popular among Malaysians, and we hope they will continue to excite shoppers across the nation,” said Andy.

For the full list of winners, visit https://www.facebook.com/mrdiy2u/posts/2926349464252145