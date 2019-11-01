For the K-pop look

AS the K-pop phenomenon continues to boom in the country, so does the rising demand for K-pop products in the beauty industry as “K-beauty” proves itself as a force to be reckoned with in beauty trends and innovation.

One of the top ten beauty brands in South Korea, Luxor YRM has proudly introduced Holika Holika in Malaysia, bringing its extensive range of exceptional colors, glitters, textures and wearability to the country.

At the launch event on Oct 23, it was announced by Luxor YRM Sdn Bhd General Manager Jeffrey Wong that Holika Holika will be partnering with Guardian.

The event also saw the unveiling of “The Face of Holika Holika”, a search campaign that began with an audition in August in an open call casting. The objective was to select the best spokesperson that would both embody the Holika Holika persona and to elevate one’s confidence inside and outside. It is what the brand stands for.

With the extensive range of Holika Holika,the Watermelon Complex rangewill further beavailable his month, while the udropand Chunky Funky collection will be available in the first quarter of 2020.

The Holika Holika Watermelon series consists of the Watermelon Aqua Sleeping Mask 50ml and Watermelon 96% Soothing Gel 390ml. Containing a pillow-proof formula that acts as a radiance-boosting hyaluronic acid face mask, formulated with two main ingredients of Watermelon Complex and Red Lycopene Complex, the sleeping mask works by providing nutrients and elasticity to tired skin, preventing skin dryness and protecting sensitive skin from external irritation.

In conjunction with the launch at Guardian, Holika Holika is offering a five day nationwide 30% off promotion from Nov 24 to Oct 28 2019 in selected 200 Guardian Malaysia stores.

As the sole and exclusive distributor for Holika Holika in Malaysia, trade and media enquiries should be sent to Luxor YRM by contacting theatan@luxor.com.my or calling 03-76812228