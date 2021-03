STARBUCKS Malaysia recently unveiled its largest Reserve store at Starbucks Reserve Tropicana Gardens in Petaling Jaya. Since opening its first Starbucks Reserve concept store in Malaysia more than five years ago, Starbucks has been offering an ever-immersive coffee experience to its customers both through their rare and exotic coffees and unparalleled service.

The Starbucks Reserve Tropicana Gardens store features two bars: a main bar offering all the core and promotional handcrafted beverages, as well as a coffee bar that offers a total of six brewing methods, including pour-over, Chemex, siphon, Black Eagle espresso and nitro cold brewing.

At the heart of Starbucks Reserve brand, there are the rare and exotic high-quality Arabica coffees, ethically sourced from more than 30 countries around the world. Each coffee is handpicked by a team of Starbucks coffee quality experts, offering both unique taste profiles and stories from the regions where they were grown. These coffees are brought to life by our baristas, called coffee masters who use these beans to craft Starbucks’ very own speciality coffee beverages.

“Over the past five years, the Starbucks Reserve concept has brought about a catalyst of growth in the industry focusing on customer experience and passion for coffee in Malaysia. With the opening of Starbucks Reserve Tropicana Gardens, customers can expect the same human connection and immersive coffee experience that will continue to inspire coffee passion to the community,” said Sydney Quays, Group CEO of Berjaya Food Berhad and managing director of Starbucks Malaysia & Brunei.

“We are delighted to be able to open this store, despite the current Covid-19 circumstances, and to celebrate the commitment, resiliency and creativity by everyone in these unique times of our lives.”

The immersive coffee experience – spanning nearly 6,000 square-foot of retail space – celebrates all-things coffee. The layout of the store itself is similar to that of a whole bean coffee, with a large curvature and floor-to-ceiling windows that connect out to a small garden and also to the Surian MRT station.

However, the main highlight of the store is a 50-foot wide ‘Wall of Gratitude’, which features photos of more than 200 Covid-19 emergency frontliners and Starbucks baristas. The mural serves as both a way to pay tribute to the people who have been fighting together against the pandemic and also as a physical reminder of the events of the past year that have made Malaysians stronger and more resilient than ever.

In celebration of the opening, the store will also be offering a variety of promotions that customers can enjoy including 20% off on Reserve Brew coffee from now until March 31.