AirAsia.com welcomes the month of Ramadan with the launch of “Give With Ikhlas”, a public digital donation initiative that offers a transparent, safe and secure platform for individuals or organisations to meet their charitable obligations during Ramadan.

This donation initiative is carried out in collaboration with Yayasan Amanah Assofwah Almalikiyyah, which will use the funds to feed the less fortunate and frontliners whilst supporting local businesses during the holy month of Ramadan.

Among the communities targeted to receive the donation include underprivileged families, refugees and non-profit organisations that run soup kitchens and orphanages. A portion of funds will be used to supply Iftar meals to frontliners on-duty such as medical officers, the police, army and more. This campaign will start from April 20 until May 22.

Ikhlas Kamarudin, Head of Ikhlas.com said, “Ramadan will be very different this year but the one thing that will not change is the spirit of giving. On that note, we are pleased to launch this project which provides an opportunity for everyone to come together and help those in need during an incredibly important time of the year. This project aims to be an aggregator or platform that gives donors a high level of comfort knowing that their voluntary donation (Ikhlas) will be used for their intended humanitarian purpose.

“We aim to provide basic necessities to 5,000 families and iftar meals to at least 20,000 individuals during the month of Ramadan. We will be purchasing supplies from at least 100 local SME merchants in order to support their livelihood and businesses in this challenging period. We know we cannot meet the scale of the challenge alone, hence we invite those who share our vision and passion to partner with us,” he added.

‘Give with Ikhlas’ is part of the AirAsia Group’s larger #InThisTogether campaign. Members of the public who are interested to donate can visit Givewith.Ikhlas.com.

Ikhlas.com is a brand new line of business under AirAsia.com that mainly caters to Muslim travellers. The platform is scheduled to launch in June 2020 and aims to become your trusted companion born out of a mission to primarily help Muslims around the world practise their faith and religious obligations in areas including Umrah, Qurban, and Syariah-compliant lifestyle.

For further details, updates on the donation drive and upcoming initiatives, please visit the website at Givewith.Ikhlas.com, or through social media ikhlasdotcom Instagram and ikhlasdotcom Facebook pages.