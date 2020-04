WAWASAN Open University (WOU) is collaborating with the International College of Clinical Hypnotherapy Practitioners (ICCHP) Asia to provide free psychological aid to those needing help during the onslaught of the coronavirus (Covid–19) pandemic.

With this initiative, WOU and ICCHP plan to support the community, especially the frontliners, for their untiring work and sacrifice.

The ICCHP Asia has a team of 16 professionals, including six psychiatrists, to offer support over the phone.

The aim of this collaboration is to convey the message that ‘You Are Not Alone’ and to encourage people to reach out for emotional support.

All conversations will remain private and confidential.

Feel free to call ICCHP Asia from 9am to 9pm daily from now until April 30 as per below, or email icchpcovid19@gmail.com to arrange a convenient time to chat: 012-4447032 / 016-9271240/ 012-4856404.

Students can also contact the WOU toll-free careline no. 1-300-888-968 and be re-directed to ICCHP on request.