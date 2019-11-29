Free tuition for the poor

TO provide a conducive learning platform for underprivileged children, LBS Foundation with Ajar-Ajar Malaysia and Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (TAR UC) established Pusat Tuisyen Ajar-Ajar Malaysia at the M3 Shopping Mall. The free tuition centre was launched by Datin Paduka Dr Tan Yee Kew, Member of Parliament for Wangsa Maju.

Pusat Tuisyen Ajar-Ajar Malaysia will conduct free tuition for children by using the mentoring approach that promotes two-way learning opportunities for children and their teachers or mentors.

The mentoring approach implemented is beneficial for the students as they will receive one to one coaching on the subjects covered. While the mentors will gain by developing communication and teaching skills from the programme.

“The collaboration between Ajar-Ajar Malaysia, TAR UC and LBS Foundation, visualises a world where no child is left behind, and with the love and education they receive from the programme, they will go on to become leaders in their various fields,” said LBS Foundation executive director Datuk Cynthia Lim.

LBS Foundation, Ajar-Ajar Malaysia and TAR UC have also inked a Memorandum of Understanding to provide education assistance to underprivileged children in Wangsa Maju.