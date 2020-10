JOTUN unveils REDISCOVER, a collection of newly developed colours complemented by timeless hues carefully selected from the company’s extensive archives. The 29 shades can be deployed in countless combinations to create 21st-century interiors that relax, energise and inspire.

“The colours we choose for our homes reflect the times we live in. Now is the time to cherish what we have, making room for the new without forgetting the beauty of the old,” said Jotun global colour manager Lisbeth Larsen.