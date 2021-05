ALWAYS improving its products, Julie’s Biscuits has launched rebranded designs of the all-time favourite OAT 25 and Julie’s Crackers series that now presents a fresh and young energy.

The relaunch was also further crafted and designed to help consumers easily identify the trusted home brand products, both on online and offline retail shelves.

A comprehensive brand design system has been introduced with Golden Crackers transitioning from its previous green dressing to a golden-core colour, making it more consistent with its name. Other notable Julie’s crackers include Sugar Crackers, Butter Crackers and Osborne Crackers.

For Julie’s fans looking for a guilt-free yet flavoursome treat, Julie’s OAT 25 is a lovely blend of wholesome oatmeal and delectable flavor. The product is known for its crunchy texture as both a delightful treat and a nutritional on-the-go energy boost.

“Julie’s crackers series have been a mainstay for many retailers and consumers that are looking for great-tasting treats, and also reminiscing the old times,” said Julie’s Director Tzy Horng Sai.

“In line with our rebrand, we will continue to introduce fresh and updated designs to our product lines in phases. We hope that our rebranded packaging designs will uplift the spirits of Malaysian and global consumers alike”.

Tzy added that guilt-free snacking should not be a boring affair as seen with the newly-revamped OAT 25 that displays the colourful beauty in wholesome and hearty biscuits.”

To pull off the rebrand, Julie’s partnered with award-winning creative agency Superunion.

A total makeover in visual designs and revitalising the iconic Julie’s girl showcases Julie’s intent on capturing new markets and keeping ahead of the curve. The new packaging also aims to woo a younger consumer demographic with cleaner yet more vibrant pack appeal across all its product range.

Malaysians will be able to find the Golden Crackers, Sugar Crackers, Butter Crackers and OAT 25 in three wholesome flavours, namely Strawberry, Chocolate and Ten Grains at all major hypermarkets and other retailers across Malaysia both in brick and mortar and on e-commerce.

For more information, visit www.julies.com.my