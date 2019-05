IN a visit to SANY Group’s (SANY) factory in Changsha, China recently, Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin expressed her admiration towards the size and scale of SANY, and their advanced technology.

Zuraida said she hoped SANY would be able to transfer their technology to Malaysian companies such as LBS, and train local Industrialised Building System (IBS) technical personnel. The minister was accompanied by LBS Bina Group (LBS) Berhad managing director Tan Sri Lim Hock San.

The minister also mentioned the ministry’s plan of building one million affordable housing units in 10 years. This is equivalent to 100 thousand units in a year, and it would require the support of advanced technology.

As the mission and idea of LBS has always been about presenting high quality products to customers, the cooperation with SANY is expected to see the utilisation of the best technology to develop LBS’s projects for customers to own a safe and comfortable home.

Lim said that he was extremely satisfied with the cooperation between both parties and hoped that the relationship can progress further in the future, while SANY’s president Tang Xiuguo said the company has the utmost confidence in Malaysia as an investment destination.

He also said that the mission of SANY is to empower the construction industry, and that the future development trends of this industry is intelligent manufacturing, with IBS as a major development trend.

As for the plan to build one million units of affordable housing within 10 years as mentioned by Zuraida, Tang assured that SANY will provide the relevant IBS training and technology transfer to help achieve the government’s goal.

In 2017, a joint venture was established between LBS and SANY, leading to the IBS factory of both companies producing up to 4,000 units of properties annually today.