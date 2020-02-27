Fully committed to AI

ON MONDAY, Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) hosted a virtual launch in Barcelona, Spain, during which it announced a series of new 5G products, and a strategy that demonstrate the full capabilities of its all-scenario ecosystem.

The key products announced include the Huawei Mate Xs, an evolution of the foldable device featuring cutting-edge hardware and software, Huawei MatePad Pro 5G, a flagship 5G tablet that offers a premium all-scenario experience, Huawei WiFi AX3 and Huawei 5G CPE Pro 2, two Wi-Fi 6+ enabled connectivity solutions, as well as new additions to the Huawei MateBook flagship laptop series, and the Huawei AppGallery, Huawei’s official Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) based app marketplace.

Huawei Consumer Business Group CEO Richard Yu said: “Huawei is fully committed to the All-scenario Seamless AI Life strategy. We will continue investing in our edge technologies including chipsets, 5G communications, mobile AI, operating systems, cameras and audio-visual solutions so as to build out our long-term competitive advantages.

“We are also eager to work with developers globally to catalyse the growth of the all-scenario ecosystem.

“The ‘1+8+N’ all-scenario hardware ecosystem and the all-scenario service ecosystem not only establishes a standard for user privacy and security, but also delivers a high-quality experience to consumers around the world.”

Yu’s optimism is based on Huawei Consumer BG strong showing in 2019, with several product categories having significant growth in market share.

Among them, Huawei’s smartphone business surpassed 240 million unit shipments, securing Huawei’s position as the world’s second largest handset manufacturer.

The PC and wireless audio product businesses both grew by more than 200% and wearables saw growth upwards of 170%. As of January 2020, Huawei has shipped more than 10 million units of 5G smartphones.