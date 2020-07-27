Further expansion of new stores

Malaysia’s favourite home improvement retailer MR. D.I.Y. celebrated the opening of 30 new stores across Malaysia the past weekend, where all Malaysians were welcomed to join in on the festivities. Marking the special occasion, the retailer gave away over 30,000 free gifts worth more than RM800,000 during the two-day grand opening event.

Customers in Kedah, Kelantan, and Terengganu were able to enjoy the retailer’s new stores from Jul 24 to 25, while those in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Perak, Sabah, and Sarawak joined in from Jul 25 to 26.

“During these unprecedented times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, where more than ever people are looking at stretching their finances further, I am delighted to announce the simultaneous opening of 30 new MR. D.I.Y. stores across Malaysia, so that we can help them achieve that goal by offering a wide range of value-for-money products at ‘Always Low Prices’,” said MR. D.I.Y. Marketing Vice President Andy Chin.

“In accordance with the ‘new normal’, we would also like to assure everyone that our stores are operating according to the guidelines set by the Ministry of Health and the National Security Council, so they can safely shop for their daily essentials with us,” added Chin.

MR. D.I.Y. has taken the following measures to provide a safe in-store environment for staff and customers alike:

> Conducting body temperature checks on staff and customers prior to their entry into all of its stores

> Mandatory requirement on the use of face masks for staff and customers while they are within the premises of all its stores

> Limiting the number of customers at any one time in all of its stores

> Implementation of the required social distancing measure in all of its stores

> Conducting regular sanitisation of products, items and store areas