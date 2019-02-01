Get more benefits with RHB’s dual credit cards

RHB Banking Group (RHB) is offerirng potential card holders value-added lifestyle propositions and competitive benefits with RHB’s Dual Credit Cards.

Customers stand to receive these benefits through the RHB Cash Back Credit Card and RHB Rewards Credit Card for both MasterCard and Visa.

Through these cards, RHB hopes to provide customers with options to redeem benefits and savings that will assist with daily expenses and help them manage their finances in a more agile manner.

The RHB Cash Back Credit Card offers customers the chance to earn back cash that has been spent. Through this card, customers can enjoy up to 10% cash back on expenditure for daily essentials such as petrol, dining, utilities and grocery and other retail spend, giving customers the chance to earn cash back value of more than RM600 yearly.

Meanwhile, the RHB Rewards Credit Card allows customers to earn reward points of up to 10 times the amount spent on categories which include purchase of movie tickets, online shopping, overseas spending, health and insurance as well as other retail spend.

Customers can earn unlimited rewards points and enjoy access to all retail outlets with no annual fee for the first year.

RHB acting head group retail banking Nazri Othman said the focus on the RHB Cash Back and RHB Rewards credit card is based on recent industry statistics which indicate that approximately 50 per cent of market spend distribution spans categories that RHB Cash Back card is promoting while another 30 per cent of market spend distribution are from the categories that RHB Rewards card is promoting

“Delivering value and convenience to our customers remain our foremost priority. We will continue to innovate and form partnerships that offer our customers versatile products to suit their evolving lifestyle needs,“ added Nazri.

Visa Country Manager for Malaysia Ng Kong Boon said the dual credit cards are tailored to meet the needs of Malaysian cardholders.

“We believe the cards will appeal to Malaysians because not only do cardholders get cashback on everyday spend categories, they also earn additional rewards. More importantly, these cards have contactless capability.

“We continue to work with our bank issuers to create interesting products and services that serve the needs of Malaysian cardholders, and help them embrace the benefits of using digital payments in Malaysia,” he said.

Customers can redeem a wide range of items from the Rewards catalogue such as food, grocery, shopping vouchers, air miles for travel and household appliances, among others. With no monthly capping of points earned, customers have the financial freedom to expand their purchasing power using reward points.