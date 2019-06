RESORTS World Genting celebrates DC Superheroes Day on June 30, 2019, where visitors who are dressed as their favourite superheroes get to enjoy amazing perks and prizes.

So if you ever felt like flying faster than a speeding bullet? Defending the city from supervillains or fighting for the pride of the Amazons, here’s you’re chance to put your imagination and creativity to the test

Choose from global icons such as Superman, Batman or Wonder Woman, or dive deep into comic lore with cult favourites such as the Martian Manhunter, Swamp Thing, John Constantine or Blue Beetle.

You don’t even have to fly the flag for the heroes; you can also indulge in the darker side of things by dressing up as villains such as the Joker, Harley Quinn, Lex Luther or Black Manta. Whether it is a full costume worthy of professionals or taking it easy with just a cool simple superhero t-shirt, Resorts World Genting welcomes all DC fans through its doors on DC Superheroes Day.

And there’ll be plenty of freebies and gifts to go along with the theme as well. Show up in your full superhero regalia and get a free Skytropolis Indoor Theme Park Pay-Per-Ride Pass at the Skytropolis face painting booth from 10am to 2pm, first come first served.

Join your fellow cosplayers at the Times Square Stage from 4 to 4.30pm for the Cosplayers Gathering, where the first 90 costumed attendees will receive a free gift. Another mystery gift is also available to those spending RM100 or more over a maximum of three receipts at participating outlets in First World Plaza, and the heroes and villains of DC can all end the day with a piping hot banquet of pizza at Motorino Pizzeria in SkyAvenue where all costumed diners enjoy a 1-for-1 offer on all pizzas from 7pm to 8pm.

For more information, please visit www.rwgenting.com or call +603-2718 1118.