Get ready for MR.D.I.Y.’s 11.11 Smashing Sale

MR.D.I.Y. Group (M) Sdn Bhd (MR.D.I.Y.) is holding its ‘11.11 Smashing Sale’ on its e- commerce platform, www.mrdiy.com.my, offering customers a chance to win three units of iPhone 11 Pro Max and to get other giveaways worth more than RM80,000 from Nov 1 to 15.

The ‘11.11 Smashing Sale’ will kick start with its Pre-Hype Campaign that will be held for 15 days from Nov 1 to 15. During this period, customers can earn discount vouchers worth RM6, RM10 and RM15 when they spend a minimum of RM55, RM75 and RM100 respectively.

The DDAY of this campaign falls on Nov 11, where 1,000 units of Limited Day Vouchers worth RM11 each will be given away to the first 1,000 customers.

During the sale, MR.D.I.Y. is giving away more than 350 units of home improvement products worth over RM3,500 from Nov 1 to 11.

Don’t miss out on complimentary products that include bath towels, shoe racks, plastic and stainless steel clothes hangers, silicone kitchen pocket hanger baskets, and double layer stainless steel lunch boxes when you spend a minimum of RM55 in a single check-out cart.

From Nov 1 to 15, check out 311 types of products which are going for up to 10% off, as well as selected RM11 products that are up to 40% off!

MR.D.I.Y. Marketing vice president Andy Chin, said, “Following the success of the recent 9.9 Super Brand Day, we are dedicated to giving our customers more value for their money by offering more bargains and rewards through the ‘11.11 Smashing Sale’ campaign at MR.D.I.Y.’s online store.”

He said the retailer is also hosting the ‘Sure Win Contest’ where customers just need to make a purchase of RM55 in a single check-out cart from Nov 1 to 15 to stand a chance to be one of 111 lucky winners to win attractive prizes.

Up for grabs are the grand prize of three units of iPhone 11 Pro Max; 11 units of RM100 MR.D.I.Y. online vouchers for the second prize and 97 units of RM20 MR.D.I.Y. online vouchers for the third prize.