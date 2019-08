EARLIER this year, Apple Fox Cider earned a place in the Malaysia Book of Records with the ‘Largest Display of Apples in the Shape of a Fox’. Fret not if you’ve missed it as the Fox will be roaming the Klang Valley again this month!

Head over to Plaza Arkadia between Aug 15 to 18 or The Square, Publika between Aug 22 to 25 from 5pm to 12am to catch a glimpse of the Fox and steal a taste of crisp and refreshing apple cider that is made from Wayyy More Apples. While there, put your apple thieving skills to the test and reap juicy rewards.

And that’s not all! When you purchase two bottles or glasses of Apple Fox Cider at the participating outlets within the area, you will receive Apple Fox merchandise. Look out for the Fox pack roaming the area for more information.

Apple Fox Cider – a cider inspired by New Zealand cider makers made with the freshest apples from the finest orchards offering a crisp refreshing taste of natural freshness. The product contains 4.5% alcohol by volume.

Visit Apple Fox Cider’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AppleFoxMY for more information. These promotions and activations are open to non-Muslims, aged 21 and above only.