CALLING all Starbucks merchandise lovers! Starbucks Malaysia will be organising it’s first-ever merchandise warehouse sale from Friday, June 28 to Sunday June 30.

With discounts of up to 80%, this might be your last chance to grab some of the most coveted Starbucks merchandises at a low price.

Additionally, there will be a Starbucks kiosk on site to serve your favourite Starbucks beverages, free coffee to be sampled, as well as other fun-filled activities.

During happy hours from 11am to 12pm, 2pm to 3pm, 5pm to 6pm, 8pm to 9pm, customers can get instant rebates of RM10 with every RM200 spent in a single receipt or redeem a free beverage voucher with every RM50 spent in a single receipt.

You can also head over to the art station to customise your very own merchandise by in-house illustrators from 2pm to 6pm.

There’s also free gifts to be redeemed with a purchase of RM250 in a single receipt or RM150 with Starbucks Cards/ Mobile App payment while stocks last.

Event details:

Date: June 28 - June 30, 2019 (Friday to Sunday)

Time: 10am – 10pm

Venue: Event Hall 5, Level 5, The Starling Mall, Damansara Uptown