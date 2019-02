FLASH deals, buy one free one offers and many more await Watsons shoppers from Feb 25 to March 3 during the Watsons 3.3 Aw3som3 Online Festival!

During the sale, a special three-hour flash deal will be happening daily from 8pm to 11pm with prices as low as RM3.30.

Watsons is also offering an additional line-up of deals when you buy three items for RM33, buy two extra at 33% off and buy one free one and get free delivery with every minimum purchase of RM100!

Shoppers can explore and play through an App- clusive Play & Win of up to RM333,000 worth of vouchers with the Watsons mobile app daily. Shoppers can use the vouchers to purchase online during the campaign period of Feb 25 to March 3, 2019.

A few participating brands will be also be offering special deals during the Watsons 3.3 Aw3som3 Online Festival and through a gamification contest. Shoppers can stand a chance to win up to RM333,300 from these participating brands - NH, Eucerin, Kinohimitsu, Bio-Essence, Dove, Maybelline, Salonpas, BIore, Safi and Oral-B.

“We want to encourage our shoppers and customers to lean towards online shopping. Why travel out from home when there is an option to purchase online at your convenience. I am positive with the launch of the biggest online sale which is the Watsons 3.3 Aw3som3 festival, many shoppers will have the opportunity to take full advantage of these crazy deals, offers and vouchers worth RM333,000 to be won,” said Watsons Malaysia managing director Caryn Loh.

Online shoppers can now enjoy Watsons new service of Click & Collect Express. This service is currently available at Klang Valley stores and at four selected stores in East Malaysia - Suria Sabah, Central Point Sabah, Viva City Mall Kuching, and The Spring 2 Kuching. Watsons initiative is to speed up the shopping experience with convenience by placing your order online and collecting your parcel four hours later at selected stores.

To find out more about Watsons 3.3 Aw3som3 Online Festival, visit www.watsons.com.my or simply search for hashtags #Watsons33 #Awesome33 #WatsonsAw3som3 #WatsonsMalaysia.