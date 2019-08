LEADING health and beauty retailer, Watsons, will once again hold its annual, open-for-all Watsons GetActive Fest on Oct 19 at Sunway Lagoon Surf Beach from 4pm to 11pm.

The GetActive Fest promises to get participants active and healthy, with exciting health-related events and activities, as it continues the success seen in previous years’ Watsons Move Your Body event that became the largest Zumba gathering in Malaysia.

Introducing “Strong by Zumba”, a revolutionary high-intensity workout that uses the tempo of the music to get participants moving, international presenter for Strong by Zumba Natalie Constanti will be conducting the event.

Strong by Zumba will incorporate exercises such as burpees, push-ups and other high-impact moves that are synced to specific music.

Also available during the GetActive Fest will be the food trucks zone, a health and beauty bazaar, wellness workshops and a fitness arcade.

“At Watsons, we are always committed in the promotion of a healthy lifestyle and this is our sixth year in organising the GetActive Fest. Exercise is an agent of unity and brings together Malaysians from all backgrounds and ages,” said Watsons Malaysia managing director Caryn Loh.

She said the association of the GetActive Fest with Zumba yet again, was due to the exercise being popular, aside from its health benefits.

“The music is fast, upbeat and contagious, so you can’t help but keep moving. And since it takes place in a group setting, Zumba is by far one of the best ways to get your family and friends in on your exercise routine,” said Loh.

Tickets for the GetActive Fest can be obtained at any Watsons store in the Klang Valley, or purchased online at RM38.40.