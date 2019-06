PRESENTED by AIA Vitality, the urban exploration District Race made its landfall on Malaysian shores on Jun 20, 2019. First launched in Singapore last year, District is a ground-breaking technological platform that encourages users to lead active, healthy lifestyles by providing an engaging and fun urban exploration experience through its District Race app.

Now in Malaysia, District Race’s Ultimate Explorer Challenge is set to encourage people to get out, explore and level up their fitness. An experiential technology platform that is redefining running and urban exploration through gamification, the District Race app combines cutting-edge augmented reality and location-based technology to bring cities to life in an immersive urban exploration race.

The person who scores the most points by completing District grids in Malaysia from Jun 17 to Nov 2, 2019, will be rewarded with a round the world trip for them to try out District Grids in more than 15 cities around the globe.

District Technologies CEO Ben Pember said the company hopes to offer Malaysians a brand new urban exploration experience.

“Having conducted successful District Races in Hong Kong and Singapore, we are excited to finally introduce District Race to Malaysia.

We hope to enable active living and allow everyone to develop a greater appreciation of their cities.

“District Race is designed for anyone and everyone, and we believe that it is a great starting point to motivate people to get out and rediscover what their cities have to offer,” he said.

The winner of the Ultimate Explorer Challenge will be announced on Nov 3, 2019 in Dataran Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur, during which a main race will kick off. Prior to the race in Dataran Merdeka, District Race will go live in stages across Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Malacca and Johor Baru.

Virtual checkpoints called ‘grids’ will be set up across these locations, allowing everyone to explore for free and have an amazing opportunity to experience the District Race before the finale. These grids will go live between Jun 21 and Oct 20, 2019 and give explorers the chance to win exciting prizes as they go out, explore and rediscover their cities.

Ticket prices for the main race on Nov 3, 2019 will range between RM60 and RM130, but those that download the app and complete at least five grids between Jun 17 and Jul 31, 2019 will receive a free ticket to the aforementioned District Race Kuala Lumpur.

“AIA is excited to bring District Race to Malaysia for the first time ever, as a platform that enables Malaysians to explore their cities in a whole new way with their families and friends. We’re always looking for new and innovative ways to empower Malaysians to lead healthier, longer and better lives, and District promises a ground-breaking experience for everyone,” said AIA Malaysia CMO Heng Zee Wang.

Tickets for District Race Kuala Lumpur are available for sale on www.exploredistrict.com/en/events/kuala-lumpur

The District Race app is now available for download via the App Store and Google Play.

For more information, follow @DistrictRaceMY on Facebook and @exploredistrictMY on Instagram, or visit www.exploredistrict.com/en/events/kuala-lumpur.