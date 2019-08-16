Getha embarks on CSR campaign with Zoo Negara

GETHA celebrates its 50th anniversary this year with various activities throughout the year, including a Corporate Social Value campaign with Zoo Negara involving the adoption of five Bornean orangutans.

To support the maintenance of the orangutans named Gunta, Kathy, Manja, Punky and Choki, Getha has committed a sponsorship of RM50,000 to Zoo Negara. The cheque presentation took place on Aug 6, where Getha’s director of business development Amelia Tan handed over the contribution to Malaysian Zoological Society’s director of Public Relations, Customer Service and Education Linda Salim.

As part of the initiative, the company also organised a family fun day with over 50 participants visiting the zoo.

“Working together with Zoo Negara was a wonderful opportunity for everyone to get together and learn about our ecological society. It was truly an eye opening experience to get a closer look into the diet, care and habits of these animals and the importance of conservation and creating a sustainable ecosystem for future generations. This programme with Zoo Negara was very meaningful to incorporate as part of our 50th anniversary celebration, as it motivates us to continue promoting a green lifestyle,” said Tan.

Getha’s 2019 social initiatives begun in December 2018 with the donation of 1,000 pairs of black school shoes to children across 17 different homes and foundations following the new initiative by the Education Ministry. Since then, Getha has participated in several other social campaigns including a blood donation drive, charity bazaar, soup kitchen and donations to several orphanages and elderly care homes.