GETHA’s grand 50th Anniversary Bedding Roadshow at 1 Utama Shopping Mall, Oval Centre Court has garnered a tremendous response from the public.

The roadshow which began on June 18 and ends on June 23, 2019, comes after the German Interzum exhibition in May, where Getha continues the anniversary celebrations with the “Power of 5”. The six-day event will be packed with exciting freebies, promotions and activities, including Malaysia’s first “nap tents”.

In Getha’s explorative nap tents, shoppers will get to take a 30-minute power nap to experience the wonders of the supportive, comfortable 100% Natural Latex mattresses. After the rejuvenating rest, these lucky nappers will also walk away with some freebies.

Debuting for the first time at the event will be Getha’s five Power Stations, which will see participants moving across five activity stations to complete mini games and tasks in order to redeem free gifts.

The Grand 50th Anniversary Roadshow will also feature a limited edition 50th Anniversary mattress model, with only 50 units exclusively available and specially designed for the event. Shoppers also stand a chance to win a Getha mattress in a contest that runs in conjunction with the event, with a total of five lucky winners.

A free Getha Eco Friend notebook can be redeemed by shoppers that have the number “5” in their addresses. Those that visit the event will also be able to enjoy event-only specials such as the early bird promo for two units of 100% natural latex pillows for only RM355 and 50% off purchase specials.

There will also be Getha Sleep Consultants on-site to work closely with shoppers to provide a sleep consultation customised to their needs and lifestyle.

For more information, call 012-396 0989 or visit www.getha.com.my.