Getting Malaysia to shop again

THE Ringgit-to-Ringgit voucher funding by Shopee and the government through Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) for the Short-Term Economic Recovery Plan (PENJANA) Shop Malaysia Online initiative has generated over RM200 million in sales by local retailers and traders on the e-commerce platform as of Aug 31.

On Sept 3, during a campaign mid-point review and launch of its annual signature shopping event 9.9 Super Shopping Day, Shopee revealed that the vouchers have been enjoyed by close to two million Malaysians who took advantage of the savings and cashback on home and living, health and beauty, toys, groceries, automotive, mobile and gadgets.

According to Shopee regional managing director Ian Ho, the e-commerce platform refreshes the Shop Malaysia Online initiative with a new theme weekly to keep things exciting for consumers.

“By doing so, we are also effectively ensuring that we provide equal support to sellers from various sectors,” he said.

To make it easier for Malaysians to identify homegrown sellers, Shopee has created the “Local Seller” tag, which will appear under all items sold by local businesses that qualify for Shop Malaysia Online.

“A lot of thought has gone into executing this PENJANA e-commerce initiative so people will keep coming back to support our local retailers. For instance, we introduce cashback vouchers that reward consumers when they complete a purchase from local retailers, thereby encouraging repeat purchases that drive sustained growth for our sellers and brands.”

Shop Malaysia Online follows another successful collaboration, the PENJANA Micro, SMEs (MSMEs) E-commerce Campaign, which is the government’s other PENJANA e-commerce initiative implemented by MDEC and Shopee that provides over RM1,500 in perks each for Malaysian MSMEs new to Shopee.

It has since benefited over 38,000 sellers to date, with participating MSMEs recording an average uplift of 162% in their daily sales after joining the campaign.

Speaking on a panel session organised by Shopee in conjunction with the 9.9 Super Shopping Day, MDEC Enablers & Demand Generation E-commerce Division Head Prasad Babu explained that the PENJANA e-commerce initiatives have enabled local sellers to relook their e-commerce approach and are on their way to becoming digitally-powered businesses.

As the Shop Malaysia Online initiative enters its final leg, Shopee is ramping up its efforts to rally consumers to do their part and support Malaysian businesses for economic recovery.

This includes a PENJANA platform takeover on Sept 16 in celebration of Malaysia Day.

The e-commerce platform has also gone one step further to boost local sellers in the Shop Malaysia Online initiative via 9.9 million PENJANA vouchers, which also bring greater savings for Shopee users.

Up to tomorrow, Shopee will be adding more value to consumers by bringing down the minimum spend for free shipping to RM9, offering 50% off vouchers and RM9 deals daily during the Shocking Sale.

Malaysians also stand to win prizes worth up to RM99,000 through Shopee Games, including nine units of Samsung Galaxy Note20 when they play Shopee Farm.

For a memorable countdown to 9.9, shoppers are encouraged not to miss the Shopee 9.9 Super Show featuring games, performances and acts by a star-studded lineup including Ernie Zakri, Datuk Aaron Aziz, Ayda Jebat, Alif Satar, Wany Hasrita and many more.

Watch, play and win prizes tonight from 9pm on Shopee Live, YouTube, Astro Prima and Hello.

To Shop Malaysia Online, visit shopee.com.my/m/shop-malaysia-online. To view the 9.9 Super Shopping Day incentives, visit shopee.com.my/m/99.