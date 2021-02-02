THE turn of the New Year is a season to rejoice and celebrate, with much hope that every year will be better than the last!

One of Malaysia’s leading chocolate confectionery brands, KITKAT celebrates 2021 with the unveiling of its latest offering, the new limited edition KITKAT Gold.

KITKAT Gold is a delectable duo layer combination of fine chocolate with a beautiful beige gold top coat paired with smooth milk chocolate, encasing our signature layers of crispy wafer filled with nutty buttery praline, exquisitely presented in a vibrant gold pack for good luck and prosperity. Its packaging is uniquely designed with festive celebratory elements such as bubbles and sparkles, as well as the gold wrapper, ideal for gifting or sharing with friends and loved ones.

Frederic Porchet, Business Executive Officer for Confectionery Business Unit, Malaysia and Singapore, Nestle (Malaysia) Berhad, said “Festivities are a special time to celebrate and share a break with loved ones. From exchanging of gifts to experiencing the joy of sharing a box of chocolates, it is about savouring precious moments of reunion and togetherness. At the change of seasons and turn of the New Year, KITKAT launches KITKAT Gold, an exquisite nutty buttery chocolatey goodness to be shared as gifts of gold between friends and loved ones.”

The limited edition KITKAT Gold will be available in a gift ready Festive Box (3 x 4 Finger), 2-Finger Sharebag (eight pieces per pack) and a single 4-Finger at leading retail stores across Malaysia.