BERJAYA Times Square Hotel, Kuala Lumpur and The Giving Bank recently distributed 70 packets of food to the IPD Dang Wangi. Hotel general manager Hugo Gerritsen (far left) and members from The Giving Bank led by Dr Janson Ang personally handed over the contribution to ASP Darlina Darno (second from right) to be distributed to the police squad from IPD Dang Wangi. The packed lunch, specially prepared by the hotel’s executive chef, consists of kampung fried rice, breaded chicken drummette, fried wok cabbage, fried egg and a bottle of water.