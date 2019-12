As part of ANSA Hotel Kuala Lumpur’s CSR programme, the hotel recently organised a special charity event for the underprivileged children of Trinity Children’s Home where they collaborated with Berjaya Hotels & Resorts (BHR), The Giving Bank, ANSA Starbucks Malaysia and Museum of Illusions.

At around 9am, 13 children aged three to 17 years old arrived at the hotel where associates from the hotel, BHR, The Giving Bank, Starbucks Malaysia and Museum of Illusions were on hand to assist and greet the special guests.

Hotel manager Low Siew Peng gave a short speech and kick-started the event. The children later visited the Museum of Illusions where they thoroughly enjoyed themselves at the various activity stations. They also performed a mashup of popular Christmas Carols at ANSA Walk.

After some other activities followed by lunch, the children were each given a goodie bag. The home also received groceries such as rice, cooking oil and milo, as well as an oven, sandwich maker and blender.

“We hope that this event and contribution to the children of Trinity Children’s Home will help to create more awareness among the public about underprivileged children in Kuala Lumpur,” said Low.

Trinity Children’s Home provides love, care, shelter and education opportunity to abused, neglected, abandoned children, children with single mothers and also children from very poor backgrounds who have no opportunity to education. There are currently 18 children in the home.

The home is located at 10 and 12 Lorong 4/49A, 46050 Petaling Jaya, Kuala Lumpur. For more information or donation enquiries, please contact Trinity Children’s Home at 03-7772 8882/016- 6109 497 or trinityhome_pj@yahoo.co.uk.