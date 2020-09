OPENSIGNAL, the independent global standard for measuring real world mobile network experience, has just announced the winners of its Mobile Network Global Awards 2020.

The awards, which were created to mark Opensignal’s 10th anniversary, compare and rank the world’s best mobile operators utilising over 400 billion measurements collected by Opensignal from almost 96 million devices from the period of Jan 1 to June 28 in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

U-Mobile became a Global Rising Star, one of the 30 operators around the world that have achieved substantial improvements between H1 2019 and H1 2020. U Mobile was one of only four mobile operators globally to achieve improvements across all four metrics in this category: Video Experience, Download Speed Experience, Upload Speed Experience and 4G Availability.

Opensignal users on U Mobile saw a 39.2% improvement in Video Experience; 18.6% advance in 4G Availability; 69% better Download Speed and the percentage change was even more impressive for upload speeds, which rose by a staggering 127.8% in the same period – from 2.5 Mbps to 5.7 Mbps.

Those operators who have achieved Global Winner and Global Leader status have done so based upon many years of cumulative effort and investment.

However, Opensignal also recognises the achievement of operators, such as U Mobile, who have made rapid progress in a short period of time.