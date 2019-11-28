Global stars to perform in Doha

QATAR Airways and Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC) recently launched Qatar Live – a series of music concerts and festivals taking place in Doha from Dec 5 to 19. The events have been organised to align with the 24th Arabian Gulf Cup Qatar 2019 (Nov 26 to Dec 8) and the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 (Dec 11 to 21) to provide world-class entertainment for football fans, visitors, and local residents.

Global superstar Katy Perry, legendary band Maroon 5, international Latin music star Maluma, and international music legend Cheb Khaled are set to perform in Doha between Dec 13 and 19 respectively at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).

From Dec 5 to 7, some of the Middle East region’s most famous music stars will perform at Katara and DECC. The line-up features Qatari musician Fahad Al Kubaisi, Yara, Omar Al Abdallat, Ibrahim Dashti, and Rahma Riad.

For fans of electronic music, Qatar Airways and QNTC are bringing Daydream Festival to Qatar for the first time on Dec 12 and 20 at the Ritz-Carlton, Doha. The world-renowned festival takes place each year at different locations around the world, bringing together the best DJs in dance and electronic music. On Dec 12, the line-up of DJs includes Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Robin Schulz, Sam Feldt, Matt Sochon, and Wankelmut. On Dec 20, Afrojack, Lost Frequencies, Mark Knight, Steff Da Campo, and Matt Sochon will perform at the festival. Tickets for all events can be purchased at qatarlive.qa from 4pm on Nov 20.

Qatar Airways group chief executive and secretary-general of QNTC, Akbar Al Baker, said: “I am thrilled to launch our Qatar Live series of music concerts today, set to be the best of its kind in the region, and I look forward to welcoming these fantastic musical talents to Doha in the coming weeks.

With the 24th Arabian Gulf Cup Qatar 2019 and the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 happening during the same period as these music events, it is going to be a really exciting time to be in Doha for residents and visitors alike. To celebrate, we are offering passengers special fares and packages to Doha during this time.”

From now until Dec 21, Qatar Airways is offering special offers on Economy and Business Class flights for global passengers visiting Doha. For visitors travelling from Kuwait and Oman, Qatar Airways Holidays is offering special packages that will cover flights, hotels, airport transfers and concert tickets.

For travellers from the rest of the world, packages and stopovers covering hotels and transfers are available through Discover Qatar. To learn more about Qatar Airways’ special offers, visit qatarairways.com/QatarLive.