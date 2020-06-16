Globally recognised education

Management and Science University (MSU) has risen to the top forty-seven percentile among the world’s universities in the 2021 edition of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings (WUR). The university further made it into the top 551-560 placement, placing it among the best top ten universities in Malaysia.

Up 52 ranks in employer reputation and twenty-three in international faculty, MSU also recorded a rise in the university’s graduate employability figure in QS WUR 2021, owing to the over 1,700 partners in the MSU’s industry-embedded ecosystem.

With the latest figure from the Ministry of Higher Education tracer study being 98.7% for MSU graduates successfully securing employment within six months of graduation, the university has remained in the top spot for graduate employability among universities in Malaysia since 2016.

Earlier on, MSU was ranked 28th in the world and 2nd in Malaysia on the 2020 QS World University Rankings by Subject ranking for hospitality and leisure management, and it was listed as the top 100 among the world’s best in QS Top 50 Under 50 Rankings 2020.

MSU had also received the QS 5-Star rating in Graduate Employability, Teaching, Facilities, Inclusiveness, and Social Responsibility.

QS Employability Rankings 2020 placed MSU at Top 301+ for Alumni Outcome, Top 301+ for Employer Reputation, and Top 201+ for Partnerships with Employers. MSU ranks at number 183 for Graduate Employment Rate and 144th for Employer-Student Connection.

Regionally, MSU is Asia’s Top 10 for Graduate Employability, Employer Reputation, and Alumni Outcomes; as well as Asia’s Top 5 for Employer-Student Connection.

Other accolades garnered in nearly four decades since MSU was founded include being ranked 179 on QS Asia Rankings 2020, placing MSU among the top 2% of the regions.

The MSU mission for excellent human capital is benchmarked by industry employability, entrepreneurship, social wellbeing, and sustainability; supported by research, lifelong learning, and flexible education, to the pursuit of Transforming Lives, Enriching Future.