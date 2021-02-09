Berjaya Times Square Kuala Lumpur is now buzzing with festive celebrations until Feb 26.

Swing by and be awed by the remarkable Chinese New Year decorations of “Glorious Spring Time” at the mall’s Ground Floor Central where you can soak in the festive spirit of spring under the dazzling display of Properity Red Lanterns and be inspired by the serenity of the Imperial Garden.

Shoppers can also redeem exclusively designed Opulence Red Packets at Berjaya Times Square Kuala Lumpur until Feb 21. Just spend a minimum of RM50 in no more than four same-day receipts. However, each shopper can only redeem one set of angpow packets per day.