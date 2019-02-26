Go Local with 7-Eleven Malaysia and Mickey Mouse

EMBARK on a journey of nostalgia and local Malaysian culture with the launch of the Mickey Go Local Mini Tins collection exclusively at 7-Eleven Malaysia.

The Mickey Go Local Mini Tins collection comes in 26 creative designs, showcasing local heritage, customs, language and delicacies. From colloquial slangs such as “chun” and “fuyoh”, to traditional childhood games that would take one down memory lane, the designs feature the famous Mickey Mouse and his posse dabbling in local culture including having tea in a ‘kopitiam’ – a local slang for coffee shop.

From now until 22 April 2019, customers will be rewarded with programme stickers for every purchase of RM5 and above in a single receipt at any 7-Eleven Malaysia outlet. A bonus sticker will be rewarded if the purchase includes a selected partner product from brands like Mentos, Cadbury and Wonda.

With a total of 16 stickers, a free Mickey Go Local Mini Tin can be redeemed. Alternatively, customers can also purchase a Mini Tin at RM9.90 alongside six stickers.

7-Eleven Malaysia’s general manager of marketing Ronan Lee, said the company was thrilled to be launching this campaign in all its outlets.

“The uniquely Malaysian flavours of gem biscuits or spinning tops will surely tug at the heartstrings of our customers by bringing back fond childhood memories. Be it as a fun collectible or an adorable storage unit to keep things tidy, these 7-Eleven-exclusive Mini Tins will surely spark joy among customers of all ages,” he said.

Adding to 7-Eleven Malaysia’s latest offerings is AiskleemTM, an exclusive soft serve series with a new flavour called Mmmocha – a delightful twist of premium coffee and chocolate available in selected outlets.

With more new “in-store deal-ights” – Slurpee flavour Mangoda, fresh donuts, and partnerships with local lifestyle beverages Tealive and Hausboom in selected outlets across the country – customers can keep up-to-date via @7ElevenMalaysia on Facebook and Instagram.

7-Eleven Malaysia is the largest stand-alone convenience chain store nationwide, with 2,294 outlets across the country and counting. For more information on Mickey Go Local Mini Tins, please visit www.7eleven.com.my or follow 7ElevenMalaysia on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.