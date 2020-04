Local restaurant Knowhere Bangsar has pledged to support #ShieldThemUp, an initiative started by dental officers Dr Naadira Jamaludin and Dr Suzanne Husun to manufacture and deliver PPE (personal protective equipment) such as face shields and disposable gowns to frontliners in a bid to keep them safe as they battle the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shortages of PPE have been reported all over the country, inspiring the dentist duo to do something to help colleagues and friends on the frontline.

“In Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya alone, we have five District Health Offices in need of 1,000 face shields daily. This is excluding healthcare facilities such as Klinik Kesihatan, Hospital Kuala Lumpur, Hospital Putrajaya, Institut Kanser Negara and Pusat Perubatan Tunku Canselor Mukhriz (UKM)”, said Dr Naadira in a WhatsApp message.

To date, #ShieldThemUp has managed to source materials for 37,689 face shields, and the team is in the midst of daily production and distribution.

Having supported multiple NGOs in the past, such as All Women’s Action Society Malaysia (AWAM), Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO), and Early Autism Project, Knowhere Bangsar has launched an initiative to alleviate the financial burden of the #ShieldThemUp team.



It announced that RM5 of every order made through Knowhere Bangsar’s delivery platform will be donated to #ShieldThemUp.

“We understand that many people during this time feel that they have to choose between donating to a good cause and having a nice meal delivered. Through this initiative, donations can be made just by ordering food, at no additional cost to customers”, said a representative from Knowhere Bangsar.