STARBUCKS commemorates 20 years of delivering the Starbucks experience to its customers throughout Malaysia with the opening of the Starbucks Reserve store in Berjaya Times Square.

Created to bring customers closer to coffee than ever before, this Reserve store features two bars, a main bar that serves core Starbucks products as well as a coffee bar offering seven brewing methods, including pour-over, Chemex, coffee press, siphon, Black Eagle espresso, Clover and nitro cold brewing.

Berjaya Food Bhd’s CEO and Starbucks Malaysia and Brunei managing director Sydney Quays said the first Starbucks Reserve concept store was opened in Malaysia three years ago and made exceptional coffee accessible to all.

“The opening of the Starbucks Reserve Berjaya Times Square amplifies our passion for coffee and our ongoing commitment to continue providing unprecedented coffee experiences and knowledge to the Malaysian community, while fostering a culture of human connection,” he said

Starbucks Reserve Berjaya Times Square joins locations in The Gardens Mall, Sunway Pyramid, SkyAvenue Genting Highlands, Publika, Desa Parkcity, Four Seasons Place Kuala Lumpur and Paradigm Mall Johor.

The 5,000 square foot store features a hand-painted mural of the iconic Starbucks siren, a mythological creature that has been part of the brand since its inception in 1971. The mural was designed by Malaysian graffiti artist Kenji Chai, and it pays homage to Malaysia featuring traditional Iban motifs and elements of Malayan batik.