AS Southeast Asia’s leading Online-to-Offline (O2O) mobile platform, Grab launched its new Regional Centre of Excellence (RCoE) in a newly expanded 54,000 sq ft office space in Petaling Jaya today.

The RCoE will house the company’s core business strategy and operational functions, including legal, customer experience, financial and creative services.

Officiated by International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darell Leiking, the expanded office space is the second showing of Grab’s strong investment back into the country where it first started, with the first being the launch of its R&D Centre in Malaysia last month.

“This is exactly what Malaysia needs to move ahead in our digital economy goals, where more Malaysian companies who have done well at the global stage heed the ministry’s clarion call for quality investment back home to develop the nation, by creating high-value jobs and nurturing the next generation of Malaysian entrepreneurs,” said Leiking.

Due to the launch of both the RCoE and R&D Center in Malaysia, at least 400 new high-value jobs were created by Grab, effectively increasing the company’s employees in Malaysia to 1,000.

As the market expands and demands better services, the RCoE will be spearheading the development of the in-house pool of highly-skilled professionals and experts in their respective domains.

“Ultimately, this is not just a story of jobs and innovation. Those that have been with us through the years will know that more than anything, we stand for better access to transport and services through technology, while at the same time creating income for more Malaysians.

“There is a lot more we can do to improve the daily lives of fellow Malaysians, and we want to partner closely with the Malaysian government to develop win-win regulations and policies that allow innovation to thrive, and best serve the interests of the larger Malaysian population,” said Grab Malaysia Country Head Sean Goh.

The new RCoE will work towards accomplishing Grab’s commitment in contributing to Malaysia’s Industry 4.0 blueprint.