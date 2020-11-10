Great celebratory deals and promotions

THE COUNTRY’S largest standalone convenience store operator, 7-Eleven Malaysia will be offering a series of great offers and exclusive member deals from Nov 7 to 11 in conjunction with the much-awaited 7-Eleven Day.

To thank their customers for the continued patronage, 7-Eleven Malaysia will be rewarding its loyal customers with a series of daily amazing deals and My7E™ app member exclusive specials ranging from snacks, beverages to daily household necessities – a truly good deal for your tummy and your wallet.

Customers can look forward to RM11, RM7, RM1.70, RM1.10 and RM0.71 deals from Nov 7 to 11, respectively. Over 150 items from beverage to snacks; from bakery products to grocery items as well as the iconic Slurpee® will be up for grabs.

To further amp up the excitement, My7E™ members get an added bonus of enjoying “The Coolest Drink on Earth®”, the iconic Slurpee® for only RM0.71 for a 12oz cup throughout the five-day promotion period, terms and conditions apply.

But there’s more—new or existing My7E™ members who make any transaction and scan their member ID from Nov 7 to 11 will enjoy a complimentary Mamee Monster Thin Thin (11g) daily throughout the promotion period.

Furthermore, 7-Eleven Malaysia has also implemented safety guidelines and preventive measures in all their stores nationwide. All customers are required to cooperate by wearing a mask and practice physical distancing at all times as the safety and well-being of the employees, customers and the general public remain the top priority.

Customers are encourages to download My7E™ app on Google Play Store and App Store to enjoy greater deals and splendid member benefits such as 7Rewards, e-Coupons, and more. Mark your calendars and head on to the nearest 7-Eleven store this #711Day!

For more information, visit www.7eleven.com.my or follow 7ElevenMalaysia on Facebook or Instagram.