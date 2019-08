ENJOY great savings of up to 90% and attractive discounts across categories for popular brands during Shopee’s 9.9 Super Shopping Day.

The e-commerce platform will also be bringing down the minimum spend for free shipping to RM9 to allow Malaysians to continue shopping and stocking up on necessities without feeling the price pinch. The decision to drop the minimum spend for free shipping is to further promote the adoption of e-commerce.

The shopping event takes place from Aug 19 to Sep 9, with greater deals and discounts from popular brands such as Nutox, HP, L’Oréal, Enfagrow, Vinda, Photobook Malaysia, Universal Traveller, realme, MR DIY and Nestle.

Shopee has been working closely with the government on how to best alleviate the rising cost of living for Malaysians. Shopee aims to work alongside local retailers by lowering the barrier of entry into the digital economy.

Over the past year, the government has rolled out a number of initiatives for Malaysia. Its recent initiative is the establishment of the National Action Committee on e-commerce by the National Cost of Living Action Council. The aim is to promote and strengthen the use of e-commerce, thereby eliminating the role of middlemen in a bid to lower the cost of consumer goods.

“One of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation’s objectives is to encourage Malaysians to become immersed in the digital ecosystem, as such initiatives like these will help accelerate adoption in a sustainable and cost-effective manner. We are always pleased to collaborate and support industry moves and trust that this latest initiative will further inspire digital entrepreneurship efforts,” said Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation E-Commerce director Song Hock Koon.

“Shopee’s mission has always been to impact local communities on a meaningful and sustainable level through initiatives such as our sales campaigns that will allow Malaysians to continue shopping and stocking up on necessities without breaking the bank,” said Shopee’s regional managing director Ian Ho.

During the launch, Shopee additionally revealed its newest brand ambassador, famous footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who will be working with Shopee across its seven markets in a wide range of activities to engage and inspire people in the region.

Find out more about Shopee’s new brand ambassador at www.shopee.com.my/shopeexronaldo