THE IDP Study Abroad Exhibition is back, with IDP Education Malaysia organising the event to take place in five major cities throughout Peninsular Malaysia from Apr 27 to May 4, 2019.

During the exhibition, students and parents will have the opportunity to speak with representatives from universities in Australia and the United Kingdom (UK) to find out more about overseas study options.

Students are further advised to bring all of their transcripts and documents for on-the-spot applications, as IDP Education Malaysia’s dedicated counsellors will be present during the exhibition to assist students in their applications.

IDP Study Abroad Education April/May 2019 will take place during the aformentioned dates in cities like Puchong, Subang Jaya, Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru and Penang, with over 20 prestigious institutions gracing the exhibition at various cities.

Additionally, IDP Malaysia will be at the exhibition to assist with applications for the next July/September 2019 and January/February 2020 intakes to Australia and the UK.

IDP Education Malaysia will also have the IDP Subang Jaya UK Application Day on May 2 at the IDP Subang Jaya office from 2pm to 4pm.

Those interested are encouraged to register online for an easier check-in to the exhibition. Registering online allows visitors of the exhibition to receive a Starbucks card worth RM20. Terms and conditions apply.

As attendance to the exhibition is free, it is important to pre-register online at www.idp.com/malaysia to ensure visitors can meet with representatives from institutions of their choice and redeem a prize during the event.