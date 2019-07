IN the spirit of Syawal, Great Eastern Life Assurance (Malaysia) Berhad (GELM) organised a baking workshop for 40 underprivileged children.

During the two-hour “Sunny Lebaran Baking Workshop”, the children were encouraged to explore their artistic and culinary talents through the proper craft and techniques of baking cookies.

Incorporating a mini baking competition as part of the programme, the kitchen was filled with laughter and cheer as the children demonstrated their creativity and talent.

The children and teenagers aged from 10 to 17-years-old are from Rumah Amal Cahaya Tengku Ampuan Rahimah, Pusat Jagaan Pertubuhan Pendidikan Anak-Anak Yatim Selangor (Rumah Bakti), and Pusat Jagaan Nuri.

They also enjoyed a wholesome Raya buffet lunch. The programme concluded with the kids receiving goodie bags.

To further the Raya cheer, GELM also made a donation of gift vouchers worth RM12,500 to five other homes registered under the Social Welfare Department.