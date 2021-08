MALAYSIA’S leading life insurer, Great Eastern, is continuing its commitment to protect its customers against the pandemic with the launch of its Covid-19 Medical Plan Coverage Programme.

To help its customers overcome the financial challenges of Covid-19, the complimentary coverage is made available to all Great Eastern Life Assurance (Malaysia) Berhad, Great Eastern General Insurance (Malaysia) Berhad and Great Eastern Takaful Berhad customers, with eligible individual medical plans that have the exclusion on communicable diseases requiring quarantine by law.

Under the programme, Great Eastern will provide reimbursement for expenses resulting from medically necessary hospitalisation due to Covid-19 infection in both public and private hospitals. The reimbursement will be made in accordance with the benefits, terms and conditions of the customers’ respective medical plans. The coverage period is effective from the hospital admission date of Aug 18, 2021 onwards.

As part of its commitment to putting its customers first and protecting their long-term interest, Great Eastern will provide the Covid-19 coverage with no impact on the benefits of the policyholders’ medical plans. Claims made under the programme will not reduce the overall annual limit and overall lifetime limit of the medical plans. There will be no additional premiums or insurance charges to pay, nor will any claims made affect future medical repricing, if any.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. At a time when people are struggling with the health and financial implications of Covid-19, it is our responsibility as a leading life insurer to commit more resources and put our customers’ interests first to protect them, making Malaysia safe again,” said Datuk Koh Yaw Hui, Chief Executive Officer of Great Eastern Life Assurance (Malaysia) Berhad.

“As we mark our 113th anniversary this year, our commitment remains strong in empowering our customers with financial security and wellbeing to meet life’s challenges. We will continue to go the extra mile in all that we do to help our customers in their time of need and inspire them to live great,” he added.

Since the onset of Covid-19, Great Eastern has introduced multiple initiatives to support its customers on every journey during these unprecedented times. The RM2 million Financial Assistance Programme which was announced in February 2020 was fully utilised. The RM1 million Covid-19 Vaccine Fund was launched in March 2021 to help its customers mitigate the effects of the pandemic. An additional RM500,000 fund offering complimentary daily hospital cash benefits and death benefits was also set up to help the general public who are non-Great Eastern customers.

As part of the Covid-19 Relief Programme, the Deferment of Premium Payment initiative allows eligible Great Eastern policyholders to defer their regular premium payment for three months. This is to ensure policyholders continue to have insurance protection despite being impacted by financial difficulties. The programme is ongoing and has been extended to Dec 31, 2021 from Dec 31, 2020.