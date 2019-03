Great Eastern Life Assurance (Malaysia) Berhad (GELM) organised a paper cutting workshop for close to 100 underprivileged children from three homes.

The initiative, under the firm’s corporate social responsibility arm ChildrenCare, was carried out in view of the festive Chinese New Year (CNY) celebrations. For two hours, the young guests from BRDB Rotary Children’s Residence, Yayasan Sunbeams, and Praise Emmanuel Children’s Home, had the opportunity to explore and discover their creative skills, creating CNY lanterns.

The festivity continued with a Lion and Dragon performance, followed by a sumptuous buffet dinner treat. Smiles continued into the evening as the children were handed out prosperity bags by the firm’s mascot Sunny Lion and representatives before leaving.

It was learnt that GELM made additional donations of gift vouchers amounting to RM12,500 to other homes registered under the Social Welfare Department of Malaysia.