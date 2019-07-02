GREAT moments are meant to be shared

THE Great Eastern Life Assurance (Malaysia) Berhad’s “Father’s Day LIVE GREAT Moments” contest, a collaborated effort with theSun, ended on June 23. It culminated with personnel from theSun and Great Eastern, vetting through the entries. From serious to hilarious, all were heartwarming and depicted photographs and recollections of children appreciating their GREAT moments with their dads.

All contestants received limited-edition Selfie Lights while the grand winner, whom the committee contacted there and then, will receive a RM5,000 travel voucher. Keep an eye on this section in theSun in print and our online, for the video of the grand-prize winner receiving the GREAT news; the prize-presentation; and a feature story on the winner, his father, and their GREAT relationship.