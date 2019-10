THE Malaysia Property Expo (MAPEX) is back again this October, offering homeowners-to-be with a variety of residential properties under one roof.

Organised by REHDA Malaysia, REHDA Selangor and REHDA Wilayah Persekutuan (Kuala Lumpur), the event will be held at the Mid Valley Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur from Oct 18 to 20.

So far, 46 developers have signed up to take part in the expo, showcasing properties located in the Klang Valley and other selected locations.

MAPEX’s strategic financial planner Maybank Berhad, and other financial institutions including Ambank (M) Berhad, Public Bank Berhad and United Overseas Bank (Malaysia) Berhad are also part of the expo.

“Other than banks, the upcoming expo is also supported by the National Housing Department, the Housing and Strata Management Tribunal, the Selangor Housing and Property Board, the Public Sector Home Financing Board, Employees’ Provident Fund and the Credit Counselling and Debt Management Agency,” said MAPEX organising chairman Datuk Ng Seing Liong.

Ng said he hopes more banks and government agencies will take part in the last leg of HOC-MAPEX 2019 in the Klang Valley.

“MAPEX is the largest property exhibition in the country. The participation of more housing-related organisations and agencies will give visitors and prospective buyers easy and immediate access to information that they may need for their home purchase,” he added.

During the three-day event, the organisers have planned several activities including property talk sessions by various property gurus. REHDA is also offering RM30,000 worth of rebates to 15 eligible purchasers who buy a house during the expo.