WAWASAN Open University recently hosted officials from the Labuan Financial Services Authority (Labuan FSA) who were keen to provide insight into the country’s sole offshore financial services hub.

During the event, Labuan FSA director-general Danial Mah Abdullah said Labuan FSA was keen to hire talents with a background in finance and technology.

WOU deputy vice-chancellor (Academic & Educational Technology) Professor Dr Zoraini Wati Abas said WOU was delighted to be selected by Labuan FSA as a partner in organising the event on future career opportunities.

Zoraini said WOU was established in 2006 with the primary objective of providing opportunities to working adults who wish to fulfill their aspiration of obtaining a tertiary education.

“Our students are diverse. They come from all corners of the country from as far south as Singapore and as far north as Perlis. We also have students from various parts of Sarawak and soon from Sabah. Our students range in age from 19 to 73-years-old. It is our mission to never leave anyone behind,” said Zoraini.

WOU offers over 50 programmes including psychology, information technology, mechatronics, early childhood education, accounting and finance.