THE University Entrepreneurship Masterclass (UEM) programme comprising of 73 students from the Management & Science University (MSU), have graduated after successfully forming 48 teams to launch 48 ventures.

The graduates are from Cohorts 3 and 4 of the programme which was introduced by MSU in 2017 to cultivate even more young entrepreneurs among its alumni.

Involved in industries ranging from food, skincare, advertising and education, all the founding partners of the 48 startups have undergone a three-month, 10-session experiential programme to equip them with the skills and knowledge needed to become entrepreneurial and guide them in transforming their ideas into real ventures.

An initiative by the Malaysian Ministry of Finance and carried out by StartupMalaysia.org, the UEM programme exposes students to both theoretical and practical aspects that are needed to build and grow their individual businesses.

In his speech, MSU President Prof Datuk Wira Dr Mohd Shukri Ab. Yajid said being in a university is not just about getting a degree.

“I’m more concerned about building character and making sure you will become holistic, well-grounded graduates. I am sure with U-Masterclass, which enhances what we already do in the university’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, the programme will make you even better,” he said.

MSU student Marzlysya Merican Razali said the programme taught her to explain the key points of her business to her target audience.

“What I learned from UEM is basically this thing called ‘the elevator pitch’. I have a tendency of overtalking and I tend to extend the time given.

“I basically learned how to talk about my business and what is important in a very short amount of time, and using the right words when I talk to someone, so they can get the idea straightaway without me having to overexplain myself.”

The UEM programme is delivered and mentored by experienced entrepreneurs, venture builders, investors, and also supported by domain experts and led by the founder of StartupMalaysia.org Dash Dhakshinamoorthy.

The programme is targeted at Malaysians above 18 years old enrolled in any public or private university and is open to undergraduates (diploma, degree), postgraduates, PHD and research students.

The graduating students and their ventures will next undergo a six-week mentoring period and will be monitored for a further period of six months as they continue in their entrepreneurial journey. Some of the startups have already started generating revenues.