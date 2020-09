MID-AUTUMN festival is just around the corner, and that means one thing: mooncakes! This year, The Beer Factory has once again partnered with Malaysia’s favourite stout, Guinness, to create something special for the occasion – a brand new, limited-edition Guinness Snowskin Mooncake.

Fans of last year’s delicious creation won’t be disappointed, as the 2020 limited-edition brings the deep roasted flavours of Guinness and chocolate-infused lotus paste to new heights with the addition of an alcohol-infused golden bean paste centre, all wrapped up in a velvety black snowskin.

Meanwhile, those who missed out on last year’s sold-out Guinness Snowskin Mooncake will now have the chance to find out what made it so popular – the smooth and luxurious filling flavoured with stout and chocolate, with the slight hint of bitterness from the Guinness complementing the sweetness to create a mouth-watering delicacy, worth savouring every bite.

Exclusively available from selected The Beer Factory Outlets across Peninsular Malaysia*, the Guinness Snowskin Mooncakes are priced at RM50 each, or two for the special price of RM88 – while stocks last. Housed in a premium presentation box die-cut to reveal the brand’s famous Harp symbol over a layer of gold, it makes an ideal gift for the Guinness-lovers in your life.

“Last year’s limited-edition run of Guinness Snowskin Mooncakes was a huge hit with our customers, and people have been asking us all year if they’ll be coming back. The answer is yes – but this time, they’re even better! At The Beer Factory we love innovating and creating new experiences for our customers, and we’ve spent months curating this brand new, limited-edition mooncake for 2020. Anyone who missed out last year should make sure they get in early, because these are sure to disappear just as quickly!” said The Beer Factory’s founder, Kent Chua.

“Guinness has a way of bringing a little dash of magic to things, and it certainly does with these mooncakes. The deep roasted flavours and velvety texture of Guinness are brought out perfectly, and the golden centre – just like the golden harp in the centre of our bottles and cans – lifts the experience to a whole new level. We’re delighted to partner with The Beer Factory again this year for this exclusive, limited-edition.” explained Guinness Brand Manager Chiah Mun Mun.

For more information on the exclusive Guinness mooncakes, visit www.facebook.com/thebeerfactory. For more information on Guinness, visit www.facebook.com/guinnessmalaysia.

* Guinness Snowskin Mooncakes are available exclusively at the following The Beer Factory outlets, while stocks last:

• The Beer Factory SS2 • The Beer Factory Hartamas • The Beer Factory Sunway Giza • The Beer Factory Bandar Puteri Puchong • The Beer Factory Express Sunway Geo • The Beer Factory Melaka • The Beer Factory Summerton Penang • The Beer Factory Raja Uda Butterworth