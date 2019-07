MR.D.I.Y, Malaysia’s largest home improvement retailer is celebrating the first birthday of its e-commerce platform - www.mrdiy.com.my, by offering prizes worth more than RM80,000, during the campaign period from July 7 to July 31, 2019.

“This campaign is to celebrate MR.D.I.Y’s e-commerce platform, www.mrdiy.com.my 1st Birthday Bash. We have been serving seven million customers monthly through our stores network and online. We are dedicated to providing convenience for our customers, since we first launched our online store in July 2018,” said MR.D.I.Y marketing vice president Andy Chin.

“As an appreciation to our customers for our one-year e-commerce milestone, we are giving away an Iphone X (256GB) worth RM5,000 to the luckiest top spender from July 7 to July 20, 2019. Additionally, we are offering RM1 Deal for 25 types of products worth up to RM18,000 from July 7 to July 31,” added Andy.

To kick start the campaign, MR.D.I.Y is organising;

> “7.7 ( July 7) Bashing Sales” from July 7 to July 13 with offers of up to 10 percent discount for 100 products online, discount vouchers worth RM6, RM10 and RM15 while top spenders will get rewarded daily with vouchers worth up to RM700. On top of it, a special DDAY for Bashing Sales is on July 7, whereby customers can enjoy the discount vouchers worth RM8, RM12 and RM20.

> From July 14 to July 20, MR.D.I.Y is having a “Bash Out Madness” offers of up to 10 percent for 200 products online with discount vouchers worth RM6, RM10 and RM15 awaiting customers. Another special DDAY is on July 16, where customers can also enjoy discount vouchers worth RM8, RM12 and RM20.

> The highlight of the birthday bash is the grand prize. Customers stand a chance to win an Iphone X (256GB), 3x Bluetooth Speakers and 3x Rice Cookers, between July 21 and July 31, this year.

> The 1st Birthday Bash offers customers up to 10 percent for 300 products online together with discount vouchers worth RM6, RM10 and RM15.

> Customers can get RM8, RM12 and RM20 off on the special DDAY on July 31, 2019.

> MR.D.I.Y is also collaborating with Boost by offering RM8 cash vouchers for every RM50 spent via the Boost application so they can earn 11x more of the Shake Tokens.

For more information about the Birthday Bash, visit www.mrdiy.com.my or MR.D.I.Y, Shopee and Lazada’s official pages.