EVER since MR DIY launched its e-commerce strategy as well as its official store on Shopee, it has enjoyed the fruits of its labour with an ever-increasing number of online orders with up to 22 times uplift on the e-commerce platform.

As part of its journey for growth and to continuously reward its customers for their never-ending support, MR DIY will be doing a Shopee site takeover to extend its influence across the platform’s 16 million user base on Jan 10 2019.

MR DIY, the leader in providing quality hardware at affordable prices, wants to stretch the ringgit by putting together a special sale for its customers on Shopee. The campaign, which will run from Jan 6 to 12, has attractive deals up for grabs, like the RM1 deals, vouchers and prizes.

The RM1 deals are for selected products daily ranging from Faber-Castell Classic Colour Pencils, MR DIY bath towel and hair trimmer set to mop broom holder organiser and MR DIY Italy standard bidet spray set.

With vouchers worth a total of RM200,000 to be given away, customers stand to receive RM5 off when they purchase products for RM35 and above; RM10 off with a minimum purchase of RM55, and RM15 off with a spend of RM70 and above.

On Super MR DIY Day sale, customers can enjoy further deductions such as a RM6, RM12 and RM17 off with a minimum purchase of RM35, RM55 and RM70 respectively.

MR DIY wants to rewards its loyal customers for their support by giving away 700 automatic umbrellas to those who spend a minimum of RM50 (amount is after discount). Redemption is on a first-come, first-served basis with limited quantities to be given away daily throughout the seven-day period.

With the upcoming Chinese New Year celebration, customers stand a chance to win RM38 ang pow cash vouchers from MR DIY. The mechanics are simple: just ‘follow’ MR DIY’s official store on Shopee, screenshot the page as proof of following, post it in the comment box on Shopee’s Social Media platform, and tag a friend.

The contest is from Jan 6 to 10 and the winners will be announced on Jan 12. A total of six lucky winners will walk away with two RM38 vouchers - one for themselves and another to be shared with the friend they have tagged. The vouchers are only applicable on MR DIY’s official store on Shopee.

MR DIY’s Head of Marketing Andy Chin, said the retailer enjoyed a fruitful partnership with Shopee, especially during the e-commerce platform’s big campaigns.

“We also want to let customers enjoy the best prices on the items that they need, especially now with Chinese New Year around the corner, as they make preparations like fixing, cleaning and sprucing up their homes for big family gatherings. Plus, because they are so busy getting ready, convenience is also key, and what better way than to shop online and have their orders delivered without compromising on time and quality,” he said.

The Super MR DIY Day sale is also held in conjunction with Shopee’s Chinese New Year celebration that is happening right now until Feb 6, with attractive giveaways, social media contests, great deals and discounts, mystery boxes, free shipping, daily cashbacks, Shopee Shake, Shocking Sales, Shopee Quiz and more to be enjoyed with friends and family.